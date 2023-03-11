Many people think of asparagus as an easy addition to the vegetable garden. It is in fact a symbol of commitment to a place and a garden. Taking up to five years to even get going, it is an investment in the future.

Truth be told, asparagus is a fantastic crop that grows well down here and, once established, can yield a harvest for up to 15 years. It is a perennial, one of the few vegetables that grow back year after year from the plant’s crowns. To save some time, purchase 1- or 2-year-old crowns, or root systems, to plant in the ground for the best chance of success. Even then, you must wait another two or three years to begin harvesting a significant crop. Currently, many stores are selling asparagus crowns in the bulb section of the garden center. So if this is an investment you want to make, now is the time to do it.

I initially compared growing asparagus to a “crock pot” situation where I could “set it and forget it” for a few years and return to a nice patch of asparagus. I was wrong. First, it is essential to have very soft, well-tilled soil. Heavy clay soils require double digging the subsoil to ensure a well-broken up 12-inch deep and 18-inch wide trench. Before planting, backfill the trench with 4 inches of 20% compost and 80% topsoil. Then set the crowns down 15 to 18 inches apart in the channel. Crowns should be about 6 to 8 inches deep in the trench. Plant root side down and crown side up, mounding the soil slightly, so the top of the crown sits above the roots. Cover the crowns with 2 inches of soil. Clemson recommends doing this in Pee Dee between March 1 and April 15. After the initial planting, the shoots will begin to emerge. You should return to the trench every two or three weeks and pull the soil over the crowns until the trench is filled. If there is no significant rainfall, less than ¼ inch per week, supplementing with irrigation will be necessary.

It is a goofy-looking plant. If I told you it pops up from the ground in single spears the same way you see it for sale in the grocery store, there is a good chance you would think I was pulling your leg. But alas, it is that simple. The spears tend to pop up in early spring, and you snip them at the base and enjoy. But they grow fast when they emerge, a few inches in one day, and if you are not careful, they will get too tall and leggy and then sprout a fern-like top and become inedible. On top of the speed at which it grows out, asparagus is a dioecious plant, with male and female parts growing on separate plants. The female flowers turn into little red seeds. If you purchase a set of plants, you will likely receive mostly male hybrid cultivars as they yield more spears than female plants. Some of the best cultivars to choose from include “Jersey Knight,” “Jersey Supreme,” and “Purple Passion.” There are a few great heirloom varieties, including “Martha Washington,” but they have a higher female-to-male plant ratio.

After successfully planting and growing your asparagus, leave it alone for the first two to three growing seasons. There will be spear growth, but they will be small, un-harvestable spears. During this period, watch out for weeds and the dreaded asparagus beetles. Lightly cultivate the weeds before the spring asparagus growth. Spinosad sprayed every 7 to 10 days to keep the beetle away.

As the asparagus spears grow, they may pop up a few spears that will turn into tall fern-like foliage. Allow the vegetation to flourish and cut back in the late winter. Some home gardeners will stake up the foliage to keep everything tidy. During the fourth and fifth growing seasons, you can start harvesting lightly but stop when the spears are less than a pencil thickness.

For all the work that goes into establishing asparagus, it can be a real treat for a long-lived perennial food garden. For more information, check out the Clemson HGIC factsheet: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/asparagus/.