Carmen Ketron: Be patient, garden season just around the corner

My mother has called me every day for the past three weeks asking me if she can go ahead and get to gardening, cutting down the dead growth on her herbaceous perennial plants, putting down her pre-emergent in the grass, and planting her herbs in the ground for the spring season.

Unfortunately, I have run out of ways to tell her it is too early.

Gardeners are impatient people. We get two lovely days, or, more realistically, half a nice day and no frost the next morning, and everyone runs to the store for spring supplies. I encourage patience with everyone as February may very well be a doozy in the Pee Dee. The easiest way to keep your landscape safe is by sitting on your hands and waiting a little longer.

Every Saturday morning, my mother face-times me on the phone to virtually tour her yard to point out the extent of frost damage on her shrubs and wonder aloud what the neighbors must be saying about them. It is tempting to tell her to go ahead and lop off the burned tips after weeks of this same routine, but the truth is, that is the worst advice. It is essential to wait until spring to start cutting back so you can better assess the damage. Allowing time for new growth to appear will ensure that just enough is cut back. Additionally, if there is another freeze event in the coming months, as there almost always is, this dead material can insulate the plant. I tell everyone new to the area that the Pee Dee has 50 fabulous weeks of weather, but you never know when the other two will occur. Removing plant material this early exposes additional tissues to possible freezes in the upcoming month, making it more likely the plant will be frost killed. Wait until at least March to start chopping. Additionally, cutting back, fertilizing, or increasing irrigation before March may encourage growth too early, and tender new growth is more susceptible to cold than established growth.

Pre-emergent herbicides are the first line of defense to stop summer annual weeds before they germinate in the spring. They create a barrier over the ground that prevents the weeds from popping up. The trick to them working is to time application to right before weeds emerge from their winter slumber. If you apply too early, as my mother is prone to, the chemical will wear off before the weeds germinate and won’t be able to stop weeds from sprouting. On the other hand, if you do it too late, you will have missed the boat entirely, as pre-emergent only works before germination. For most weeds, germination occurs when air temperature averages 65-70º for an entire week. Those temperatures average out at the end of February or the beginning of March in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. For long-season control, wait to apply until next month and then do another application around eight weeks later.

If you cannot help yourself, purchase the pre-emergent product but wait to apply it until the warm season starts to take shape. A list of pre-emergent products to be used, based on the type of grass you have, can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/. For the uninitiated in our area, you mustn’t apply a “weed and feed” product to your lawns at this time. We do not fertilize our lawns until May here, no matter how brown that grass looks.

Finally, I have given up trying to keep my mother from putting the edibles and annuals out in the garden too early. If you are curious about the best time to plant your spring vegetables, please visit https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/ or stop by the Clemson Extension office for a paper copy of our planting calendar.