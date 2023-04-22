This summer, some gardeners may choose to plant something that serves an ecosystem function, such as supporting pollinators, improving soil health, or taking a natural approach to pest management.

Additionally, gardeners may have realized there is some room in the backyard garden, raised bed, or community garden allotment for something extra and want to do something fairly easy. These are excellent opportunities to use cover crops.

Many folks don’t know what to think when they hear the words “cover crop.” Cover crops were used for centuries in Southern fields and once upon a time featured heavily in the diets of people and animals to incorporate the entire agricultural system into folks’ lives, including oats, ryegrass, buckwheat, clover, sorghum, millet, and cowpeas. If you have never experienced buckwheat biscuits and sorghum syrup you are missing out on a real treat.

Large farming operations use cover crops today to increase carbon, nitrogen, and nutrient availability in their soil between cash crops.

Cover crops have a myriad of other benefits, including reducing soil erosion, promoting soil microbial diversity, mitigating drought conditions, increasing drainage, and limiting flood effects. Suppose your garden plot is plagued with persistent diseases, weeds, or insect problems. Cover crops can help break up pest cycles, suppress weed growth, and attract beneficial predators like parasitic wasps, birds, and arthropods to control insect pressure.

Every vegetable plot, raised bed, or small yard can use the benefits of cover crops, especially in the warm summer months. So now is a great time to plant warm-season cover crops, and with a bit of planning, it can do a lot of the heavy lifting to get your soil in tip-top shape.

It is crucial to plan which cover crop will suit your situation best. Determine your goals first and then match the cover crop to those needs. Ensure the cover crop you choose will flourish by planting the right crop at the right time of the year. For example, many people only know clover as a cover crop, but it doesn’t grow in our South Carolina summers, so that will only work for cooler times of the year. Some folks need cover crops to serve multiple purposes. In that case, it may behoove gardeners to plant a combination of cover crops. For example, I needed to accumulate a large amount of biomass in my garden plot to improve the soil profile while smothering some pesky weeds that had a habit of popping up quickly.

The solution I landed on was a combination of sudangrass and buckwheat for summer planting. To get a good idea of which seed to choose, check out cover crop suggestions and seeding rates at https://southerncovercrops.org, https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/cover-crops/, or by stopping by your local extension office for recommendations.

Before sowing your cover crop:

1. Try to rough up the ground by clearing the area of weeds and taking a tiller or disc to loosen the soil.

2. Sow seeds by hand or using a broadcaster, seed back and forth a few times to distribute seeds evenly.

3. Check seed package instructions for cover crop seeds, as they will have different seeding rates depending on what you plant.

4. Rake the seeds in lightly right before a rain to encourage seeds to germinate and establish.

To finish the cover crop you have to kill it. Killing the cover crop, commonly referred to as termination, is done right at the flowering stage. The flowering stage will incorporate the most biomass and nutrients into the soil. Some folks want to keep the cover crop around to flower for beneficial insects. That is fine. However, if cover crops flower, there is a good chance their seeds will become weeds later on when you plant something else.

Terminate the crop by mowing it down, crimping it at the base with a heavy roller, or using a chemical herbicide to kill it. Leave the biomass to decompose at the soil surface for a no-till option or till it under the soil surface to allow for the breakdown of the crop. If planting in a raised bed, you can cut the crop with shears or a string trimmer, place the material on the soil surface, and use it as a mulch. Then, move the mulch aside and plant directly into the garden for the next season while the residue breaks down, much like hay.