CARMEN KETRON : Don't miss the Fall Plant and Flower Show

You wouldn’t know by last week’s temperatures, but it is officially fall. One way you can tell is the Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market Plant & Flower Show is next weekend.

Spring drought and heavy summer heat may have battered your garden and porch décor, but this is the time to shine in your fall garden, and the Plant & Flower Show is your one-stop shop for all your fall flowers and garden accessories.

The show is Thursday through Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. The market is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so there is ample opportunity to give you a chance to pick that perfect plant for your front porch fall décor.

You, of course, want to check out the staple annual pansies and mums in all different colors. But don’t stop there. Some fun varieties to spice up a fall planter include bright crotons, celosia, asters, marigolds, and ornamental fountain grasses. Don’t shy away from decorative sedums, ornamental cabbage, and colorful coleus. These varieties can add texture and whimsy to your garden and winter containers.

Fall is also the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials. Planting in fall will allow you to buy smaller plants that can grow over winter and burst on the scene in spring and summer.

Planting in fall allows the plant’s root system to establish itself over winter, requiring less care in the hot spring and summer. Having established plants by spring means less watering you have to do to keep them alive during the hot months. Imagine how much you could enjoy a spring garden if you didn’t have to lug the hose around every morning to keep everything alive as the temperatures heat up.

Whatever plant you decide to take home, inspect it before purchasing. The plant should look healthy. Look for damage from aphids, whiteflies, scale, and leaf spots. Check to ensure there isn’t significant root damage or bound roots in the pot. Also, pick the plants with buds that have not opened yet so they can bloom best at home.

Florence and Darlington Master Gardeners will be at the show each day. They will be there to answer all your plant and gardening questions. If possible, bring us a sample of your problems, such as specimens or pictures. Photos and examples make it easier to identify and provide solutions. The team will also be collecting soil samples. Bring your soil sample and $6.00 cash or check, and we will send it off for you. Not sure about how to take a soil sample? Check out the illustrated guide at www.hgic.clemson.edu for instructions or stop by the Florence or Darlington Extension Offices and pick up a sampling guide. We will also be available to answer questions about upcoming events and how to sign up for the 2023 Master Gardener Class.