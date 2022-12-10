CARMEN KETRON: Forage for winter decorations

When I was growing up in the colonial town of Williamsburg, Virginia, a staple of holiday décor was decorating houses with fresh greenery. All the homes in the historic center would deck the halls with foliage, fruit, and berries in a big show of holiday cheer.

It is quite an event to go out to the garden and cut down greenery and spend a weekend assembling wreaths and garlands as a family for the house. I don’t believe my grandmother put out an artificial garland or wreath until I was well into college. At the same time, while quite time-consuming, the tradition of making or, at the very least, using natural materials in holiday décor is as old as the winter holidays.

It is easy to accomplish in the South with our vast selection of greenery, berries, and seed pods available now. Additionally, who wouldn’t want an inexpensive way to decorate? The best part, you can throw the material into the fire at the end of the year instead of storing it.

Landscape greenery from the backyard, like boxwood, holly, juniper, cypress, magnolia, nandina, ligustrum, mahonia, and arborvitae, are great options to use in wreaths, garlands, and table arrangements. Additionally, ivy, smilax, or wisteria vines are an elegant addition to flower arrangements.

When selecting and cutting your foliage, think about it as pruning. Prune evenly around the plant and not too heavy on one side so the bush won’t look lopsided for the next season. Cut a fair bit of the stem to allow you to make shorter cuts later on. Nothing is worse than having short branches you can’t use. There are many options to get fresh greenery from nurseries and Christmas tree farms if you don’t have a backyard selection.

After trimming your woody greens:

1. Cut the stems lengthwise approximately ½ inch to allow the branches to take up more water.

2. Keep greenery in a cool place and in a bucket of water for at least 12 hours before using it in decoration.

3. Check out the benefits of different types of foliage and more tips for caring for fresh-cut limbs at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/holiday-decorating-with-fresh-greenery/.

Consider using other natural materials in your decorations as well. Fruits such as lemons, limes, pears, pomegranates, and even pineapples have been staple decorations that can be incorporated fresh or dried. Pinecones can be gathered and baked on a baking sheet in the oven at 250º F for an hour to dry out and kill any insects inside. Pinecones can be sprayed with lacquer or paint for a pop of color. They are great to use as tree ornaments or piled in a hurricane vase centerpiece. If used on an outdoor wreath, soak them in water to make them close up, making them easier to use.

Try out seed pods like okra, cotton bolls, Echinops thistle, and dried nigella as textural additions to your holiday bouquets. First, allow the seeds to form on the stem and dry in the field. Then, cut the entire stem and hang it upside down in a cool space to fully dry out before use. Some late-blooming flowers like celosia, gomphrena, ageratum, and strawflower can also be dried. For more instructions on drying flowers and leaves, please see https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/drying-flowers/.

Holly, ligustrum, and nandina berries add color to any wreath or arrangement. Cut the entire branch to incorporate leaves and stems in arrangements. Make sure to keep them out of the reach of children and pets, as they can be toxic.

Kale florets, swiss chard stems, and even carrots are great additions to centerpieces. In addition, cold-hardy herbs like thyme, rosemary, and sage are still abundant this time of the year. Use them as garnishes on holiday plates or incorporate them as greenery in floral arrangements. They have the added benefit of smelling great.