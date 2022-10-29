Carmen Ketron: Get to those November gardening chores

For most of us, this cooler weather in November is the signal to put the garden to bed. Cleaning out the garden beds is as important as prepping a good garden area in the spring.

When I say clean out the garden bed, I mean to focus on removing any diseased plants from this year. Many people are inclined to keep some of their healthy flowerheads and stalks as beautiful winter interest and a source of seeds for wildlife. Also, hollow stalks can provide a place for beneficial insects to overwinter.

Regardless of what stays or goes in the garden, put a nice layer of organic material over the bed, such as decaying leaf matter, compost, or healthy aged manure, and then top it off with a mulch layer of bark chips or straw. This layering system will keep herbaceous perennial roots warm through the winter, reduce soil erosion during winter storms, and provide an excellent soil amendment to the beds.

Many of your favorite annual flowering plants are putting out seeds as part of their final show. Some of these seeds can be saved for next year. If you have successful varieties you love, allow the seeds to dry on the plant and then collect them. Allow them to dry out on a paper towel, then place them in a paper bag or seed envelope for next year. Make sure to label the bags with the plant’s name and the year you collected them. Nothing is more frustrating than going through the seed box in early spring and finding a bunch of unlabeled seed packets. My favorite varieties to save are sunflowers and cosmos.

At the end of the season, I always have a little of this and a little of that left in the vegetable garden. It is much easier to chop up all the vegetables and mix with vinegar, sugar, and spices to transform them into a delicious chow chow for soup toppings or dips for football weekends. For those new to down here, chow chow is a relish you make on your own with whatever you have in the garden or pantry. As you pull out vegetable plants from the garden, this is an excellent time to take those stray peppers, green tomatoes, and root vegetables and turn them into a chow chow. There are no rules to what goes in, but if you would like some guides, our Home and Garden Information Center has some lovely recipes to follow. Find those recipes at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/relishes/.

If you are looking for a beautiful space next year, you will want to plant wildflowers right now. Wildflowers are a fantastic option for a piece of fallow land on your property or your entire front yard, if you are so inclined. Wildflowers attract many pollinators, can offer a low maintenance option for an unused area, and often will colonize in the poorest of soils if you give them a chance. Wildflowers can take a few years to establish, so be ready for a slow return on investment. However, they provide year-round interest and make a great environmentally friendly garden. You plant wildflowers in the late fall to allow them to experience the cold temperatures sometimes needed to trigger germination, as well as take advantage of the winter rains, so you don’t have to water the area all the time. There are more nuances to setting up a wildflower patch, so go to HGIC.clemson.edu and look up our wildflower establishment guide.

Some chores don’t end just because the weather is getting cooler. For example, you may need to water plants and grass during dry spells. The last few years, it has been a bit dry during the winter, so make sure you are tracking the weather patterns, and if there is no significant measurable precipitation in 2 to 3 weeks, you will want to make up for it with a deep watering. This is important for even established plants during times of significant drought.