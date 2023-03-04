Of all the contributions Clemson Extension hangs its hat on, the pride of extension has to be the fantastic work we do with today’s youth, specifically through the 4-H program.

Nationwide, 4-H programs allow children to experience the joy of accomplishing numerous projects, leadership development, and social engagement. You could argue that 4-H is the answer to everything I always hear my parents and grandparents complain about what is lacking with the kids these days.

Spring is the time when 4-H programs kick-off. If you have a child or young adult looking to expand their resumes or get their hands dirty with an out-of-the-box project, one of the 4-H spring programs may be for them. I will also say that an added benefit of these activities is it is much more affordable than putting your child or grandchild on any type of travel ball team.

The 4-H Laying Flock Project engages kids to care for, train, and prepare chickens for show or possibly a sale. With the price of eggs rising, this could be a tremendous two-for-one opportunity for the household. Engage a child in learning life skills while having a great time raising chickens. Throughout the project, youth and their families will receive a project newsletter that provides valuable information to ensure success. In addition, participants will receive show dates, deadline reminders, and poultry-related information through the project newsletter and the SC 4-H Poultry Facebook page. Registration for the project closes on March 24. Note that 4-H poultry project opportunities and shows offered through local county 4-H programs may vary.

The South Carolina 4-H Small Garden Project is a fabulous contest for children between the ages of 5 and 18 to participate in growing their own garden. The project runs from April to July. It is a hands-on education and independent study project for children to establish, maintain, and harvest a small garden. For a $15 registration fee, the participant will receive seed packets and a record book to keep track of progress. Multiple age divisions can compete against other children for prizes. If the garden is as fabulous as I know it could be, the child can advance to the regional and state level for judging. The deadline to register is Friday, April 7, 2023. You may email Miracle Rabon at llewis2@clemson.edu with any questions and registration information.

Finally, if you are interested in investing in a bunny this spring season, the South Carolina Statewide Rabbit Project may be an excellent outlet for your new lapin friend. The 2023 SC 4-H Rabbit Project is an independent project open to 4-H members ages 5-18. The youth and their family are responsible for securing a rabbit for the project. It does not matter what breed of rabbit you select. You must be registered by May 1, 2023, to be eligible for project awards, and your rabbit must be secured by Wednesday, May 31. Contact your regional rabbit project coordinator or your local 4-H Extension Agent if you need assistance locating a rabbit. Raising a rabbit is an immense responsibility that includes caring for and training the rabbit. The participant and their furry friend will be eligible to show the rabbit at a sanctioned 4-H show at the ECA Fair in October. Contact your county 4-H extension agent for additional rules and registration requirements.

If you want to get involved in the 4-H program for a summer camp or spring break week event or join as a member, contact your local Agent. A list of county agents can be found at: https://www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/county/index.html.