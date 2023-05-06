Growing herbs can be an enjoyable activity that reaps the benefits of a delicious, edible reward with minimal effort. In addition, herbs can add complex flavors to many dishes, serving as a healthy substitute for salt and sugar. With some knowledge, growing herbs can be a great addition to your summer vegetable plot or patio garden.

For most people, herbs come into two categories; annuals and perennials. Annual herbs are those that will grow and die in one season. Some staple annual herbs during the warm season are parsley, basil, and cilantro. These plants are grown and replaced every year.

Perennial herbs like thyme, mint, and oregano continue to grow season after season, with peak leafy growth in the summer and fall months. Perennial herbs can overwinter in a pot or garden bed for a number of years, spreading throughout the garden.

Keep herb plants in full sun. If you are growing indoors, place it on a sunny window or utilize a grow light using fluorescent bulbs. Rotate containers toward the sun once a week for even sun exposure. Do not overwater your plants. They need consistent watering but not a deluge. Aim to water them deeply once every other day, if in a pot, and once every three days in a garden bed.

If you have purchased plants from a grocery store or large nursery, those plants will have been grown in a soilless peat moss substance with no fertilizer. If they continue to grow in that pot, they will starve from lack of nutrients. Instead, remove the plant from the container and remove most of that soil from the roots; repot the plant in the ground or a lightweight potting soil containing a slow-release fertilizer.

When planting combinations of different herb plants, ensure they complement each other by growing at the same rate or requiring the same temperature to thrive. Nothing is worse than planting a cool semi-shade-loving cilantro next to a full-sun basil. You can find more information at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/herbs/.

Harvest young leaves at the top of the plant for the best flavor. Plucking too many large bottom leaves will make it hard for the plant to collect sunlight and grow. Remove dried or dead leaves so nutrients can focus on new growth. Perform regular “haircuts”, harvesting the top 1/3 of the new shoots during the growing season to help prevent leggy, woody plants. Prune perennial herbs back to 1/3 of their size every fall to keep them from getting too woody & encourage new growth in spring.

You can use many drying techniques to save a bountiful harvest of herbs. Air drying works best for low-moisture herbs like marjoram, oregano, rosemary, and dill. Cut the fresh stems and hang a bundle of herbs upside down in small batches in a well-ventilated space, out of direct sunlight, in an area with low humidity. Areas of high moisture, such as in garages or outdoors, may cause herbs to dry slower or mold. Place herbs in a paper bag to dry, storing them in a pantry until they crunch in your hand. Transfer dry herbs to an airtight container to enjoy for up to three months.

Drying in an oven or dehydrator works best for high-moisture herbs like basil, chives & mint. Strip leaves from their stalks and space out leave on a baking tray. Set the oven to the lowest possible temperature. Leave the oven door slightly open to allow moisture to escape. Turn the leaves over every 30 minutes to ensure even drying (about 1 hour). Leave in the oven until cool. More information can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/drying-herbs-seeds-nuts/.

Drying herbs concentrate flavor, so you don’t need to use as much in recipes. For example, if a recipe calls for one tablespoon of fresh herbs, use one teaspoon of dried herbs. Dry herbs should go into dishes at the beginning of the cooking process to release flavor. Fresh herbs should go into dishes at the last minute or as a garnish to not cook out the flavor. Ripping and tearing herbs releases flavor faster than placing whole leaves in a dish.

Keep herbs fresh by putting them in a container with water like cut flowers. Alternatively, add a moist paper towel to a bag with fresh herbs and set the bag in the fridge to keep crisp.