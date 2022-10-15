Carmen Ketron: Mums and marigolds, oh my!

I know I must sound like a broken record every year, fussing at folks to take care of their autumnal porch plants. It’s a running joke with my friends that they hide their dying mums when I am invited to supper because they will get a lecture on the sad state of their potted flowers.

Everywhere you look this time of the year, you will see the seasonal flower staples, chrysanthemums and marigolds. The best part is they are relatively easy to care for, but if they are in a pot, you have to be consistent with your care.

Chrysanthemums, known lovingly as “mums,” are beautiful flowering plants dotting porches and entryways in the fall months. The best part about mums is they are hardy fall-blooming perennial plants. You can keep mums in containers or plant them in a garden for year-round enjoyment. Historically, chrysanthemums were discovered in China and are part of the prestigious “Four Noble Ones,” a grouping of four plants that herald the changing of the seasons (The other three being the plum blossom, the orchid, and bamboo). What a perfect tribute to the fall season.

Marigolds are another staple container plant seen this time of year. Marigolds are from Mexico, where they are an iconic symbol of the Mexican Dia de Muertos, celebrating and honoring loved ones who have died. I think that is a beautiful tradition and a perfect flower to inspire happy memories of our dearly departed. These cheery, pom-pom flowers come in warm golds, oranges, and yellows and pop in the fall months. In Hindu cultures, marigolds are used in weddings and festivities because of the flower’s hardy nature and the pungent odor’s protective properties. Many gardeners incorporate marigolds into their gardens for the same reasons because marigolds co-planted in the garden can deter other pests from your crops.

Caring for your mums and marigolds in pots during their blooming period takes a bit of effort to keep them looking beautiful. Plants need plenty of water when they bloom. However, you don’t want them to sit in water, so try and water them every other day and make sure the water can drain out and away from the plant to prevent root rot.

As with most plants, try to water in the early morning to prevent moisture from staying on the plant through the cool evenings. On especially hot days and if your pot is a bit smaller you may need to water twice a day. Use the digital method by sticking one of your digits into the soil and see if it is dried out. The best technique is to water around the bottom of the plant, moistening the soil and not the flowers or leaves. Try to avoid spraying water on the leaves to prevent diseases from popping up.

During their blooms period, they can also be heavy feeders. A weekly application of soluble fertilizer is a good practice. Ideal fertilizer options could be a liquid 10-10-10 or a liquid bloom booster.

Mulch will help retain soil moisture and improve the appearance of the pots. To keep your plants blooming throughout the fall, deadhead them by pinching off individual dead flowers to force new buds.

I promise if you keep them watered and “spoon feed them their fertilizer,” as Tony Melton used to say, and deadhead them to encourage the blooms, you will have a great season of beautiful potted plants fit for a global celebration.