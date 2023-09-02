September is the month to begin again. A change of schedule like going back to school or coming back from a long vacation means you get to change your routine, change your outlook, and of course, change up your garden.

Do you want to take another stab at a cool season veggie patch? Do you want some gorgeous blooms on your front porch for Halloween? Are you moving down and want to plant some trees? Well, as the days get shorter and the weather becomes more bearable, you can do all these things in September.

Do you want to get in the habit of caring for your lawn? Honestly, going into cooler months our warm season grasses aren’t going to be looking great no matter what you do. However, it is time to apply pre-emergent for those pesky winter weeds. Pre-emergent chemicals are a preventative measure to stop annual winter weeds from germinating in warm-season lawns. In the Pee Dee, apply pre-emergent between Sept. 15-Oct. 1 or when nighttime temperatures reach 55 to 60° F for four consecutive days. You can find a complete list of pre-emergent chemicals at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/.

Another way to stay on top of weed management is by choosing a weed reduction strategy that will work to prevent weeds from overwintering in the garden. For example, seeding cover crops like crimson clover in your seasonal edible garden beds this fall will reduce weed pressure and improve soil health for next year. In addition, mulching with pine straw, wheat straw, or hardwood mulch can help to reduce weed pressure through the winter. It is also the time to get out and hand-pull the last of the summer weeds to prevent them from going to seed and popping up next year.

The increasingly wet weather has reduced the need to water lawns and gardens as frequently. Irrigating grass is not a “set it and forget it” activity. Water deeply and infrequently, and only when necessary. Prevent overwatering by monitoring rainfall and adjusting those automatic sprinklers. Check grass for stress and irrigate based on those results instead of on a strict schedule. Lawn stress can look like the leaves are turning blueish gray, or the grass blades may start to wilt, roll, or fold. Irrigating based on need instead of a schedule will help prevent overwatering and reduce the chance of fungal diseases when the weather gets cooler.

If planting fall blooms is one your to do list make sure to mix it up this year. Of course you want to invest in the staples like porch mums and pansies to fill the spots around the mailbox, but don’t forget to invest in sages, coneflowers, stonecrop sedums, beautyberry and other perennial plants that you can enjoy for years to come.

September is prime time to get a fall vegetable garden in the ground. For a beginner fall vegetable garden, transplant broccoli, cabbage, and collard starts right now. Plant lettuce, mustard, carrots, and radish seeds directly into the ground every two weeks in September for a continuous fall harvest through the first frost.

Follow Clemson’s planting calendar for the best results. You can pick up the planting calendar, for free, at the local extension service office at 2685 S. Irby Street Suite K, or you can access it online at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/.

