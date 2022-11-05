Carmen Ketron: Show fire ants no mercy

Fire ants. Just hearing the name gives people the shivers. They are menaces. I think if we made the fire ant the state symbol, people might be more hesitant to move down here from the fear of not enjoying a shoeless walk through the lawn or the multi-step process it takes to extricate a garden ornament from their clutches once they have encased it in their mound.

Down here in the Pee Dee, the goal of living with fire ants is to manage them. Unfortunately, eradication is a fool’s errand. It ain’t going to happen. Even if you were to eradicate them for one season, their quick rate of reinfestation from neighboring properties makes this impossible.

The first thing to do for fire ant management is to ensure you have fire ants in your yard or garden. You can let them nip you or put them in a vial of alcohol and bring it to the Extension office for identification. After you have identified that they are, in fact, fire ants, choose a legitimate pesticide labeled for fire ants. People will swear by many do-it-yourself remedies, such as grits, gasoline, and prayer.

But the most cost-conscious and genuinely effective method is to use an insecticide specifically for fire ants. A bait formulation is an ideal option for complete coverage. Amdro Fire Ant Bait (hydramethylnon), Extinguish Plus Fire Ant Bait ((S)-methoprene and hydramethylnon), Ferti-lome Come and Get It and Southern Ag Pay Back (both Spinosad), Advion Fire Ant Bate (indoxacarb), Esteem Ant Bait (pyriproxyfen), Award II Fire Ant Bait (abamectin), and Siesta Insecticide Fire Ant Bait (metaflumizone) are some of the effective products that can be used. You can find more suggestions and in-depth instructions at the HGIC website: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/hints-and-tips-for-an-effective-fire-ant-management-program-in-home-landscapes-using-broadcast-baits/.

Broadcasting baits and spreading them throughout the yard with a hand-held or push spreader allows the applicator to treat the visible mounds and the ones that cannot be seen. The tops of the mounds are not the ideal place to sprinkle granule baits. Instead, spread the bait evenly across the yard as fire ants forage for their food away from the mound. Do not overdose; more is not better; use only the recommended amount found on the label.

Also, make sure the bait is fresh. Old bait that has been sitting out can go rancid and will not be an attractive meal for the ants.

Make sure it is dry out when you spread the bait. Do not water it in, turn off the irrigation for the day you apply, and don’t apply if there is a chance of rain in the forecast. This rule for wet bait also means keeping it away from water sources by providing a buffer around ponds.

Apply baits twice yearly when the ants are actively feeding. The ideal time is usually when the soil surface temperatures are between 70 and 85 degrees Farenheit. A good rule of thumb is once in spring, ideally in late May or early June, and again in the fall, around late September to early November.

Many folks will worry about the adverse side effects on non-target creatures such as pets and other wildlife. This is understandable. The low application rate suggested on the label, and the relatively small amount of toxicant on the bait make fire ant baits some of the safest products on the market for folks, their beloved pets, and the rest of the environment if applied correctly. Additionally, many ants will actively grab the bait much faster than a pet or wild animal, thus outcompeting them for the toxicant. But it is critically essential to apply as directed on the label and put only a little out. That being said, some of the labels will restrict you from using baits near vegetable gardens, so read the label before you purchase these items if you have a specific place in mind for your landscape.