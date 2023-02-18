I don’t usually take an interest in the Superbowl. it usually starts too late, and the team I grew up rooting for hasn’t been a contender for the championship in more than 30 years.

But I caught the first half this past weekend, and, to my surprise, a fair amount of the game was coming down to the state of the fancy turf on the field. Now that is interesting. They had a new “Tahoma 31” hybrid Bermuda Rye combo, which seemed more like a hockey rink than a football field. It’s incredible what football stadiums do for their fields.

The grass sits on a moveable tray that will get rolled in and out of the stadium daily for watering and sun exposure. Unfortunately, it looks like the field, the paint on the field, and possibly the new combination grass used made for a disappointing combo and a few slippery kicks.

I felt for the grounds crew watching on the sideline. The most challenging job in the green industry is turf manager for any playing field. Everyone wants their lawn to look like Augusta National, but no one can comprehend the amount of time and the workforce that goes into keeping the greens looking like no one has walked on it. Because at the end of the day, the best-looking lawn is the one that isn’t stepped on. For example, centipedegrass is one turf best admired from a distance.

But who doesn’t want to walk on the grass in their bare feet or let the dogs and kids run around on the lawn? That is why folks put so much stock in a nice yard.

If you want your lawn to look good this year, the time to start is now — by considering a few vital elements for the warm season grasses that grow in the Pee Dee.

The first element is nutritional. Many of the lawns in the area require that the soil stay in a specific pH range to take up nutrients and thrive. If it falls out of this range, grass will fail to thrive, and weeds will take over no matter how much fertilizer or weed killer you throw at it. That is why many people suggest applying lime to the soil religiously every year.

But the amount of lime you need to use to make a difference is heavily based on the current pH and where the pH should be. That is why it is imperative to get a soil test done before liming. This can be done at the local Clemson Extension office for $6. The results will give you the current pH as well as step-by-step directions for how much lime to apply to the lawn. For information on how to take a soil sample, go to hgic.clemson.edu or call 843-661-4800. I don’t mention fertilizer applications because that should only be done in May. Do not even think about fertilizer applications until the grass has greened up.

The second element is competition. Our warm-season grasses are constantly in competition with other weedy plants. They come in on the wind; they pop up when a patch of grass dies; they are all over the place. With a 50-week growing season, the weeds don’t stop. They do, however, change. The weeds you see in your yard right now are cool-season weeds.

They will die off in a few weeks, and a new batch of warm-season weeds will pop up for the summer months. Therefore, a pre-emergent herbicide is needed to prevent the spread of warm-season weeds. A pre-emergent herbicide is a chemical pesticide that creates a barrier over the soil and dormant grass, preventing the germination of new weeds.

Pre-emergent herbicides work best if applied twice in the spring, once around March 1 and then again eight weeks later. If you are unsure what type of pre-emergent to put out, visit https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/.

The final element is supplemental. Warm-season lawns only need a little water. Supplemental irrigation can be beneficial if it is newly established grass or if periods of drought last more than two weeks. Refrain from irrigating every day.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.