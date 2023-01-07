Carmen Ketron: Time to start your January garden chores

Even with the weather going up and down, the garden still needs tending, and there are many things you can do to prepare or start your garden for the warmer months.

It is time to start some vegetable seeds indoors to be transplanted into the garden in a few months. Some plants like broccoli, collards, kale, and cauliflower do best if started in trays inside for the first eight to 10 weeks. Indoor seed starting allows plants to germinate earlier in the season and protect them from wild temperature swings in their early months. Start seeds in a heated greenhouse, under grow lights, or in a heated Florida room. Go to Clemson Extension’s website for more information on setting up an indoor seed-starting operation: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/starting-seeds-indoors/.

New to the area and not sure when to start your seeds? Check out Clemson Extension’s planning a garden calendar to find out which plants do best as transplants and which you should plant directly in the ground in a few months (https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/). January is also a great time to test your garden soil and add necessary amendments. Make sure to come by the Clemson Extension office to get soil sample bags and information on how to take an accurate soil sample. While you are there, you can pick up hard copies of all our vegetable-growing informational fact sheets to get you started. We can also email or mail you copies. Give us a call at 843-661-4800, and we will make it happen.

The intense winter weather may have knocked back some plants that typically have pretty growth and color this time of year and you need to identify it. Cold damage can take many forms. Leaves and tender shoots may begin to wilt, have dark brown tips that look “burned,” or appear water soaked. The stem near the base of the plant may begin to crack or split open. The tree may take on a sad and dry look because of the lack of ground moisture. On trees, a long, deep, narrow crack may appear running down the length of the trunk. Don’t expect this to be the extent of cold damage. Sometimes you see damage within a few days of a cold event, but it can be weeks before an injury to larger limbs is visible. Don’t rush to “fix” these problems by pruning or removing damaged plants immediately. Wait a few weeks before removing any dead wood.

Lawns may be dormant, but they still need a little attention. Most warm-season grasses do not need consistent winter watering at this time of the year. In the Pee Dee, this is especially true with our current rainfall. However, it may benefit from occasional watering during extended dry periods lasting more than two weeks. This means you need to keep an eye on the sky, and if we go two or three weeks with less than an inch of water, that is when you want to turn on the irrigation. Now is also an excellent time to prepare for warmer growing months by testing your lawn’s soil. Almost every problem with grass starts with an issue in the soil. For $6, we can figure it out and give precise instructions on what to do to save time and money and get you that “Yard of the Month” designation instead of Mrs. Stewart down the street, who always seems to win.

For you budding flower farmers, there is a networking and informational meeting of the newly formed South Carolina Flower Growers on January 18, 2023 from 11am – 2pm in Columbia at the Sandhills Research and Education Center. The meeting is free and lunch will be provided. You must register ahead of time online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sc-growers-meetup-luncheon-tickets-506449824057 or call (843) 661-4800 to register.