When I was growing up, my grandmother had some strict rules for how to garden.

Some rules required zodiac knowledge, such as always planting potatoes when the moon is in the “feet” sign. Some rules required knowing the secondary use of things such as adding the “sugar,” technically Epsom salts, to the soil before planting or learning where to bury the can of Red Devil Lye around pecan trees.

One of the rules that always stuck in my head was planting tomatoes around Good Friday. Sometimes Good Friday comes a little earlier than we would like, making this rule of thumb a poor suggestion. However, Good Friday is right on time to get tomatoes out this year.

Many folks forgo planting tomatoes in the ground and instead opt for a container. That is a fine idea as it removes some of the headaches of weeds and poor soil, and can even lighten the pests and disease pressure that come with planting tomatoes in the same soil for many years. It is also much easier to manage in terms of space and efficiency.

It is always important to account for the size of the container you will plant based on the size of the tomato plant. A full-size tomato cultivar such as Better Boy, Cherokee Purple, or Brandywine will thrive in about 5 gallons of soil media.

However, many retailers will sell compact varieties of tomatoes that stay small and can use a smaller container. These tomatoes come as “patio,” “balcony,” or “bush” type tomatoes. They do fine in a 3-gallon pot. When choosing a container, ensure it has suitable drainage holes and a wide opening with a broad base to guarantee proper drainage and prevent a top-heavy plant from tipping over in the wind.

Use a potting or container soil mix for containers. Container-type planting media will stay moist longer and promote good root growth. However, container-grown tomatoes will need more care and attention because they are limited by what is available in the container.

As the plant grows, the container will require regular watering to maintain optimal moisture, sometimes once daily. You must also spoon-feed it a balanced fertilizer through its growing stage. Container soil mixes with time-released fertilizer are recommended, but a little boost every two weeks with a water-soluble 10-10-10 fertilizer will make a big difference in your fruit production. Once you choose your fertilizer, read the label directions and apply the suggested rate at the recommended intervals.

The best part about container tomatoes is that you can put them anywhere, so select the optimal location. That means you want it in a place with 6 hours of the early morning sun. Partial shade balconies or under the trees all day will give you poor results.

Finally, don’t feel you need to get fancy with new technology. Things like upside-down tomato baskets or fabric bags may seem like they are fixing a problem, but they can be more of a headache than a solution.

For example, inverting the tomato plant so it grows out of the bottom of a hanging container will result in the tomato still twisting branches up and reaching toward the sky. This inverted growth makes the branches less stable and easier to break in a windstorm.

Additionally, while fabric bags may be more eco-efficient than plastic containers, their breathable nature will dry out the soil much faster, requiring more watering. Sometimes fabric bags will hold onto fungus and mildew, causing increased soil disease problems, especially if you reuse them from one season to the next.