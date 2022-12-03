Carmen Ketron: Tips to keep a living Christmas tree alive

Many of you fine readers have your Christmas tree up and decorated by the first week of December. Hats off to you and your moxy. I have always admired the ease of a pre-lit artificial tree like the one in my sister-in-law’s house the week after Halloween. However, for those who go the au naturel route, I would suggest investing in a live Christmas tree that you plant in the yard after the holidays.

In the years before I moved to the Pee Dee, I had amassed a mini arboretum of Italian cypress and Japanese cedars on my property from purchasing a live container-grown tree each December to put in the house for the holidays and then plant outside afterward. It’s a very eco-friendly option and I don’t have to hear my husband gripe about how much he paid for a cut tree that simply died a few weeks later. I would purchase a tree from a local nursery, keep it in its container, water it regularly, and then go out in the backyard after the holiday and plant it.

The trick to success is selecting a healthy tree that will live in your climate afterward. Right off the bat, some of your “traditional” Christmas trees are out of the question. Any typical firs or spruces won’t survive outside the Piedmont region, so Clemson does not suggest those for this area. Some viable options include eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana), southern red cedar (Juniperus silicicola), “Carolina Sapphire” cypress (Cupressus arizonica), “Clemson Greenspire” cypress (Cupressus arizonica), Virginia pine (Pinus virginiana), Leyland cypress (Cupressus x leylandii), Murray cypress (Cupressus x leylandii ‘Murray’), deodar cedar (Cedrus deodara), and Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica). Inspect the tree to see that it is green all the way around, disease and insect free, and give it a good shake to ensure the needles aren’t shedding excessively. You can find more information on choosing a healthy tree at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/living-christmas-trees/.

When you get it home, make sure to stage it in a cool area of the house away from heat sources like active fireplaces, heating vents, and furnaces. Keep the root ball consistently moist with good watering practices. Use a catchment pan or water-holding tub as a base to allow for proper drainage of the container. Use LED bulbs with less heat and put the tree next to a sunny window with natural light.

If you plan to keep the tree up for more than two weeks, consider incorporating a living tree as more of a porch or patio decoration than an indoor adornment. I will say many of the trees suggested do not have the best sturdy branching to hold heavy ornaments so you may have to weight test some of the family heirloom pieces.

Once you are ready to plant the tree, bring it outside and let it acclimate to its outdoor temperatures by placing it in an outdoor covered area for a few days, but don’t let it get away from you. You want to plant it shortly after the holidays and not wait until spring.

Obey the essential rules of good tree establishment, including picking a site that is well draining, full sun, and far enough away from structures, fences, and other trees that it will grow to its full mature size without crowding. Dig a hole the same depth as the root ball but twice as wide. If the root ball is wrapped in synthetic burlap, remove the burlap altogether to prevent root girdling. Remove natural burlap and any wire basket from the top of the root ball so that water can reach the root system without obstruction. Untreated burlap can be left along the sides of the root ball, as it will eventually decompose in South Carolina’s moist climate but you are welcome to remove it fully as well. Fill the hole with loosened soil and water deeply to encourage good soil settling. Mulch 2 to 3 inches on top of the root ball and don’t fertilize until spring. All these instructions and more tips are at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planting-trees-correctly/.