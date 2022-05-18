Carolina Food Truck Rodeo opens Friday at the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – The sixth annual Carolina Food Truck Rodeo starts at 4 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pre-COVID attendance was more than 12,000, said Patricia Taira, sales manager at the Florence Center. She said the event is positioned to have a banner year, especially with the forecast of sunny skies and warm weather.

“This is one of our three self-produced shows that the Florence Center brings to our city annually,” Taira said. “The other two are our 5th Annual Jingle Bell Market on Nov. 18-20 and the 18th annual Kids Jamboree on Jan. 28-29.”

She said these events have been very successful for center.

“We handle all the details, vendors and booking of the entertainment,” she said.

Marketing ,anager Lauren Nettles said people come from all over the Pee Dee and from out of state for the food truck rodeo.

More than 30 food trucks from as far away as Maryland, Georgia and North Carolina will be there to ensure patrons don’t go home hungry.

Patrons can enjoy gourmet food of all kinds ranging from barbecue to vegan cuisine. There will be Asian, Italian and Mexican favorites to try. Food trucks will be serving Cousin Maine Lobster, seafood platters, tacos, slushies and even gourmet doughnuts. There will also be plenty of carnival favorites such as funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and chicken on a stick. Food is purchased directly from the vendors.

Casey Morris, contract administrator for the Florence Center, said the barbecue trucks are always popular with the crowd.

There will be two beer gardens featuring a variety of craft brews, imports and domestic beers, frozen mixed drinks, Italian ice, and snow cones. Pepsi products will also be available for purchase.

There will also be continuous entertainment. Whether it’s live music on the Community Broadcasters Entertainment Stage, or a DJ, axe throwing or carnival rides for the family, it’s sure to be a fun time.

The Community Broadcasters Entertainment Stage will be hosting three local bands. The bands include Atlas Myers, and back by popular demand, Chad & Evan, and Inland Band. Music starts at 8 p.m. on Friday night and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Music performances will continue until closing both nights.

The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo will also feature a kid’s zone filled with carnival rides and kids activities.

There will be an array of shopping with crafters, artisans and commercial vendors. There are 12 nonfood vendors who have signed up.

Taira said on May 14 Michelle Dietterick’s food concession trailer, Michelle’s Catch of the day exploded and was destroyed with her still inside. The Florence Center will request donations to help with her medical expenses. The donations will be accepted at the first aid booth. The Florence Center will be making a donation, she said.

This is a family-friendly, socially distant, and safe event in a secure fenced-in area, Taira said.

Tents will be set up throughout the event to get people out of the sun.

This year restrooms will be available inside where it is air-conditioned, housed on the upper concourse level, Morris said. Nettles said this will be much better for families with small children.

Taira said this is an all-day event. There will be security, EMS and the fire marshal will be coming out to inspect. And the center will be showing its newly resurfaced parking lot.

Admission for the event is only $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free. For a complete list of specialty food trucks, visit www.carolinafoodtruck.com.

This summer the Florence Center will also have Paw Patrol on June 14 and 15 and Lomis Brothers Circus on July 7 and 8.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.