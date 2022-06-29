Carolina Fretworks shares the love of music

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Fretworks, formerly known as Frets and Necks SC, has been serving the Hartsville community through music lessons and restoration of vintage stringed instruments for more than 15 years.

The original owner of the shop, Boot Arreola, moved back to his hometown of El Paso, Texas, and the shop was passed to Hartsville native Scott Roberts, who is committed to upholding the legacy.

Roberts comes from “musical genes.”

His mother was a longtime chorus teacher at Hartsville Middle School and his father was the music minister for 22 years at First Baptist Church in Hartsville. Roberts said he originally had plans of running the store with a friend, but the friend died in 2019.

He did not let that obstacle stop him. He said he felt compelled to keep the shop going.

“I felt there was a need in Hartsville because it is a small town and a lot of businesses like this do not last long, but we have a lot of support and help here,” he said. “The way I show love is through music. I want to make sure when you come into my shop you can express what is inside of you through music. Music is a language that I want to speak with everybody.”

Roberts said he has worked with instruments that date to the late 1800s.

“If it has strings on it,” he said, “we can fix it.”

He said Hartsville is a musical town.

“Having a place where you can come and learn an instrument and express yourself,” he said. “It is a beautiful thing to have here.”

Roberts said Carolina Fretworks has a mission to uphold the original make of a vintage instrument as much as possible. “Instruments take on the maker’s personality and we strive to honor the original maker’s intent,” he said.

