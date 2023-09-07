HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently earned Gold Seal of Approval for Heart Failure Certification from The Joint Commission by demonstrating continuous compliance with the accrediting body’s high-performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and good-quality patient care.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for heart failure. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

“Attaining this certification is an honor for the hospital and a validation of the hard work put in by our dedicated team members to build a more effective program around heart failure,” said Dr. Mark Stellingworth, the cardiologist at CPRMC who helped lead the certification effort. “Our efforts are already making an impact on how we treat and educate heart failure patients.”

The Carolina Pines team began developing the heart failure program one year ago, researching best clinical practices and adopting the guidelines for managing heart failure recently published by the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and the Heart Failure Society of America. The team examined all stages of managing a heart failure patient, including diagnosis, inpatient care, discharge, and follow-up care.

“We reviewed and implemented guidelines, tracked and analyzed patient data, and used the information to drive process improvements throughout the course of treating a heart failure patient,” said Stellingworth. “Ultimately, we discovered that there was a need for more education for both our patients and our community, so we devised a program that not only includes one-on-one education sessions with patients, but several community awareness events.”

CPRMC underwent a rigorous onsite review in June. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including goal-directed medical therapy, patient education, community awareness, program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“The Joint Commission’s Heart Failure Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Deborah Ryan, interim executive vice president, accreditation and certification operations of The Joint Commission. “We commend Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for heart failure patients.”