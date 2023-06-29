FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Properties Group is a veteran-owned real estate agency that specializes in residential and commercial properties throughout the Carolina region.

With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, the company offers a wide range of services, including property sales, rentals, property management, and investment opportunities.

Scott Earp, one of the owners, has been in real estate since February 2021, but the team was officially created in February 2023. Team members include Realtors Bryon Earp, Shamara Harris, Bryce Mahaffey, Sneha Patel, Amy Smith, and Jordan Polk, and Kelly Schafer, in-house mortgage lender with Movement Mortgage.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony served as a milestone for Carolina Properties Group and represented its commitment to provide exceptional real estate solutions to the community. This event also provided an opportunity for attendees to meet the team, tour the office, and learn more about the company’s vision, values, and services.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our new business location in Florence,” said Earp. “This expansion reflects our dedication to serving our clients’ needs and our commitment to the local community. We look forward to establishing long-lasting relationships and helping individuals and businesses find their dream properties.”

For more information about Carolina Properties Group and its services, visit its website at www.carolinapropertiesgroup.com. Media inquiries and interview requests can be directed to Scott Earp at 843-992-9363 or scott.earp@carolinapropertiesgroup.com

Carolina Properties Group is at 2519 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m./available 24/7. The company can also be reached on its website or Facebook page www.facebook.com/carolinapropertiesgroup.