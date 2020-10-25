Carolinas Competition for paramedics plays out in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bodies, five to be exact, were strewn around the playground at Ebenezer Park Friday night as paramedics from the Carolinas gathered to hone their skills and see who was best in the Carolina Competition.
The competition started 24 years ago in Marlboro County and the host site rotates. This year Florence County EMS was the host site.
Teams from Darlington, Cayce, Spartanburg, Greenville along with Cumberland and Duplin counties in North Carolina participated.
"It's a competition where two-paramedic teams come in and we give them a somewhat realistic scenario where they have to triage and treat patients as they come," said Maj. Kate Smith, training officer for Florence County.
This year's competition gave the teams 12 minutes to triage and treat five patients -- family members who had chosen, unwisely, to have a Halloween party during a thunderstorm in the park.
West Florence firefighters and their brush truck provided the rain.
It was all fun and games for the family until it wasn't.
EMS family members, other medics and the EMS coordinator for MUSC Health Florence -- and a mannequin -- were the patients. Made up with roles to play.
"Five patients -- a patient having an asthma issue, a patient who probably's been drinking way too much so he collided with another patient and has a bloody nose. He's what we call a distractor," Smith said of two of the patients.
"A patient who had a lightning strike. The family didn't think well and they decided to have a Halloween party during a storm which is why everything is getting wet -- and he has some burns. Because he got kind of scared and got freaked out and was running and fell down an now can't get up."
"This young lady right here was also running and ran into the gentleman who had been drinking too much. She 's the reason he has a bloody nose, and she has branch impaled into her chest and an injury to her arm," Smith said of her daughter, one of the patients.
The fifth patient was the mannequin -- splayed out on the ground and some playground equipment.
"That particular patient fell off the playground equipment and she's all broke up," Smith said. "Nobody is dead but everybody has problems."
The paramedic teams, staged off site, had to respond to the scenarios and deal with what they found there -- with whatever equipment they had on hand and with varying degrees of additional resources.
Florence County firefighters were on hand and, at certain time points, became assignable resources the teams could use.
"They'll have to identify their patients, identify the problems with those patients and they'll have to do the treatments that go along with them," Smith said.
In Saturday's scenario, played out in a mock ER built in West Florence Fire Rescue's former headquarters station, things for the family went from bad to worse after a drug overdose patient left unattended stole an ambulance and crashed it into the mock ER.
Judges stood by each patient and scored the teams on their performances.
The competition wrapped up Saturday night with a dinner where the winners were announced.
