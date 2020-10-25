Carolinas Competition for paramedics plays out in Florence

"A patient who had a lightning strike. The family didn't think well and they decided to have a Halloween party during a storm which is why everything is getting wet -- and he has some burns. Because he got kind of scared and got freaked out and was running and fell down an now can't get up."

"This young lady right here was also running and ran into the gentleman who had been drinking too much. She 's the reason he has a bloody nose, and she has branch impaled into her chest and an injury to her arm," Smith said of her daughter, one of the patients.

The fifth patient was the mannequin -- splayed out on the ground and some playground equipment.

"That particular patient fell off the playground equipment and she's all broke up," Smith said. "Nobody is dead but everybody has problems."

The paramedic teams, staged off site, had to respond to the scenarios and deal with what they found there -- with whatever equipment they had on hand and with varying degrees of additional resources.

Florence County firefighters were on hand and, at certain time points, became assignable resources the teams could use.