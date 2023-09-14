DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will host the fifth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event originally scheduled for Aug. 31 was rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Brown’s RV Superstore continues as the presenting sponsor with the official race name being the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

Carraway 5K More than 260 racers turned out Thursday night, Sept. 2, 2022, to compete in the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at Darlington Raceway.

Runners can continue to register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Sept. 15. Race day registration will be $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run.

“We are excited to welcome runners back to the track to compete in honor of Terrence Carraway, who gave his life while protecting the community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “It is going to be a fantastic morning for running on the track Too Tough to Tame.”

The event honors the life of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington.

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will begin at 8 a.m. There will also be a Hot Lap Fun Run that allows runners to take a lap around the track at their own pace. Both races will start and finish on the track’s historic start/finish line and give runners the opportunity to feel the triumphant victory that only NASCAR’s greatest drivers have observed.