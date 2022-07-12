Carraway Memorial 5K set for Labor Day Race weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will host the fourth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K Sept. 1.

Brown’s RV Superstore will continue as the presenting sponsor with the official race name of the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will honor the life of the city of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018.

Sgt. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington. Carraway served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and Florence Police Department for 30 years. He also served as a football coach with Darlington Middle School and Darlington High School from 2005-2011.

“The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K will once again welcome runners to compete on the same Start/Finish line as NASCAR’s greatest champions at Darlington Raceway. Through this running event we will continue to honor the legacy of Terrence Carraway who gave his life protecting our community,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful to Brown’s RV Superstore for continuing their partnership to support the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.”

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable entity, with the mission to share his vision of fusion between the community, law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding.

To learn more about the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, visit thetfcfoundation.com.

“My husband Sgt. Terrence Carraway dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving and protecting his community as well as his brothers and sisters in blue. We are very appreciative to Darlington Raceway for initiating the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and their continued support,” said Allison Carraway, Terrence F. Carraway Foundation President. “The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation was established to ensure that we keep his memory alive and continue to shine that beacon of light for our first responders, our friends and family as well as our communities to come together as one. We thank everyone for their continued support and prayers as we have begun construction of the South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial in honor of my husband. The memorial will be an interactive and historical monument of all South Carolina officers and K9’s who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Please support our efforts to bind the ties of honor, integrity and justice for all.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Darlington Raceway as the presenting sponsor for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K to benefit the Terrance F. Carraway Foundation,” said Barry Brown, General Manager of Brown’s RV Superstore. “As long-time fans of the sport and active members in our community, we look forward to continuing to support the RV sales and service needs of the Pee Dee region.”

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a one-mile Hot Lap Fun Run as part of the event. The race will start and finish on the historic Darlington Raceway Start/Finish line, where some of NASCAR’s best drivers have captured their iconic Southern 500 victories.

Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway.com/memorial5k. Early bird registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids Run through Aug. 1. After that date, registration will be $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Aug. 31.

Race day registration will be $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Simply Timing to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

For fans who may not be able to make it to Darlington, they will be able to participate with a virtual 5K run. Our partner at Simply Timing will offer a virtual course option, and participants will receive a medal for completion.

To learn more about the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore, visit darlingtonraceway.com/memorial5k.