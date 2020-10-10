 Skip to main content
Cars for a Cause draws owners and spectators to St. Anthony's parking lot
Cars for a Cause draws owners and spectators to St. Anthony's parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Swamp Fox Old Cars Club and St. Anthony Catholic Church and School teamed up Saturday to present Cars for a Cause in the parking lot of the Florence church and school.

Close to 50 cars, and their owners, of varying vintage were on display for the enjoyment of those who wanted to peruse.

The event was a welcome break for car enthusiasts, who have seen several of the Pee Dee's large, annual car shows fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Swamp Fox Old Car Club contacted me to see if they could put on this show," said Kristine Galemmo, the school's principal. "In return they would raise money for our school and can donations to our St. Anthony Catholic Church food pantry.

"We're doing amazing. We just took an entire two wagonfuls to the library," she said. "It's fun. People are outside enjoying each other."

Judges for Saturday's car show were St. Anthony students who, around noon, paraded through the grounds and deposited trophies by the cars they found deserving – a break from tradition in which cars are judged on a strict point system.

That, though, might be the way of the future for Pee Dee car shows.

Curt Smith, who is organizing next April's large car show at Hoffmeyer Place, said the plan for that was to have celebrity judges and children judge the cars by their own criteria – whatever that was.

Such change seemed to make no difference to the car owners, who sat in chairs and around tables, talked and enjoyed lunch from Brooklyn South Deli, which had its trailer there for just such needs.

