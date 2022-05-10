Cartersville bridge replacement heading toward November completion

CARTERSVILLE, S.C. -- Work continues on the new Lynches River bridge on US 76 between Florence and Lee counties -- a bridge that is expected to be bigger, better, wider, longer and higher than its predecessor.

Work began on the project in September and the road was closed Jan. 3 so the span could be demolished -- a feat that took 22 days to accomplish.

"Due to the relatively low traffic volumes on US 76, and in order to minimize the replacement duration, cost and impact to property owners in the area, the road is closed to traffic and detoured. The anticipated completion date for the project is Nov. 1. The detour is expected to remain in place until this time," said Robert Kudelka, SCDOT spokesman.

The previous structure, constructed in 1950, was rated as structurally deficient. It was 900 feet long and 30 feet, seven inches wide.

"The new Lynches River Bridge deck will be supported with 6’ tall concrete beams and will total 1,302 feet in length, 47 feet 3 inches in width and approximately four feet higher than the previous Lynches River Bridge," Kudelka said.

The new Lynches River Bridge will be built on on 37 drilled foundations that will range from 54 to 84 inches in diameter. To date, 16 of the drilled foundations have been constructed.

Additional road work will be completed outside of the new Lynches River Bridge construction.

US 76 will be paved 967 feet into Lee County and 581 feet into Florence County.

The roadway will also be widened by eight (8) feet on either side and furnished with curb and gutter. Also, once the bridge is completed, the river access road will be reconstructed and improved with new paving as part of this project.