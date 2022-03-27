Cartersville Country Winery takes muscadines to the next level

CARTERSVILLE – Spread over several acres in Carterville, a rural community of Florence County, is a vineyard where muscadine grapes grow and are made into wine.

Cartersville Country Winery – Crescent Moon Vineyards Inc. was started about 13 years ago by Tom Langston, who owns the land, but turned the winery operation over to his friend Carlos Norton, who is the wine master.

Norton said Langston is like an adopted father to him, and one day he came to him with the idea of growing grapes to make wine.

“I was drinking wine back then,” Langston said. “I don’t drink it anymore.” But he does his share of tasting the batches of wine being produced at the winery.

Norton said he has never been to school to make wine and doesn’t drink wine at all, except for tasting purposes. He said it has been a learning process, and he is still learning. Norton enjoys figuring it all out and experimenting.

He said they have about 18 acres on both sides of the Lamar Highway where they grow three different varieties of grapes – Carlos, Summit and Nobles, all muscadine grapes.

Langston started by planting a few “guinea pig” vines of the Carlos variety. This is a golden and very sweet muscadine grape known for its high, natural sugar content.

They make 12 different flavors and eight fruit wines, which include blueberry, strawberry, peach, pomegranate and others.

If it is a peach wine, they make sure it tastes like peach. “Just Peachy” is their best seller. Elderberry has been popular during COVID, Langston said.

These are sweet white and red wines.

Langston said a lot of people say they don’t like sweet wines, but when they taste it they like it.

The men said their wines are homegrown wines with quality often depending on weather conditions. One year the wine might be better than another.

Norton said he accepts that the wines don’t always taste the same each year.

“It depends on what Mother Nature gives us,” he said.

They grow, harvest, crush and press their grapes at the vineyard.

The grapes are usually harvested the first of September, Norton said. Once picked by hand, the grapes are now gathered with a mechanical harvester. The combine takes about 4 minutes and 40 seconds to go down a single row. It takes about three to four weeks to get the wine in the tanks. He said they produce about 5,550 gallons of juice a year.

To make wine out of grapes, they needed crushers and juicers along with storage facilities to hold the freshly crushed juice. The men said they need one more piece of equipment – a bladder press.

In the way they press the juice out now, they may lose anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the juice.

It usually takes eight months to a year to produce a bottle of wine. If they rushed the process, they could make wine in a month. It might not be pretty and clear, Langston said, but they would have wine.

The harvesting only takes about a month, Langston said. He is now retired and has the freedom to do other things.

Crescent Moon wine is in 201 stores in South Carolina from Columbia to the coast in convenience stores, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, KJ’s grocery stores and other locations.

“Food Lion came to us and asked us to put our wine in certain stores,” Langston said.

He said Food Lion likes to feature local products when possible.

In addition to making wine, the winery has wine-tastings, and gives guided tours. The tastings can accommodate 40-50 people at one time.

The business gives people the opportunity to pick grapes, learn the process and take wine home that day.

To broaden its services, the winery has a weddings venue. A large cross in a grassy area surrounded by grapevines provides an outdoor setting for a wedding or the wedding can be held inside a large building with kitchen where receptions can also be held.

There is a separate, smaller building for private parties.

RVs find their way to the vineyard for overnight stays. There is a small RV park with about 15 spots for travelers to hook up for the night.

“We are where we want to be for now,” Langston said.

People find their way to this out-of-the-way destination for weddings, parties, overnight stays at 571 Lamar Highway.

For more information about Cartersville Country visit www.cartersvillecountrywinery.com or contact Susann Watson at 843-992-1870 or susan@cartersvillecountrywinery.com.

