Cartersville man makes sure vote counts by casting ballot on Election Day

CARTERSVILLE, S.C. — Richard Eaddy knew only one way make sure his vote was counted.
Eaddy was one of several thousand Florence County residents to cast their ballots on the day of the general election. Eaddy votes at the Cartersville precinct.
"I wanted to make sure my vote counted," Eaddy said just after voting at the Cartersville Baptist Church. "This is the best way I've found out to do it. I make sure that I put the ballot in the ballot box."
Eaddy said that he did not have a particular race he was interested in voting for but added that he had been voting straight Democrat for several years.
"I'm just a Democrat and I vote Democrat all the time," Eaddy said.
Paulette Lunn voted in the late morning at the Oates precinct in Darlington County.
She said she waited to vote because the precinct is located really close to her home and that she has to work every day at a school in Darlington. She later added that Saint Johns United Methodist Church is the church she attends.
"I just kind of wanted to be out among the people to see who's coming out and who is voting," Lunn said. "Our precinct here is never so full that we have to wait for a really really long time."
She said she was particularly interested in the presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden and the sheriff's race between Republican Michael August, Democrat James Hudson and write-in incumbent Tony Chavis.
Lunn said she voted for Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris after weighing her options and considering everything going on in the country.
Lunn did not specify a specific sheriff candidate she voted for.
Laroshia Carroway and Juawon Sumter had just voted at Lamar No. 2.
Carroway said she didn't really think about absentee voting.
"I just thought it was today," she said.
"I like to come the day of," Sumter said.
Neither Carroway nor Sumter would speak about a specific race that interested them.
