Carver, Dewey L. Carter elementary schools earn Lighthouse status

FLORENCE, S.C. – Recently, two schools in Florence 1 School District, Carver Elementary School and Dewey L. Carter Elementary School, were chosen as 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse Schools.

This marks the seventh and eighth school within Florence 1 Schools to receive this designation.

The nationally validated assessment process looks at the nine performance areas of high-performing schools to set the criteria for this prestigious award.

The nine performance areas the BRSE assessment looks at are:

Student focus and support;

School organization and culture

Challenging standard and curriculum

Active teaching and learning

Technology and integration

Professional community

Leadership and education vitality

School, family, and community partnerships

Indicators of success

In addition to the comprehensive review process for the nine performance areas, stakeholder surveys, interviews, and onsite school visits were also completed.

Principal Wendy Frazier said that she was thrilled for the Dewey L. Carter community.

“Dewey L. Carter is so excited to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School,” Frazier said. “Our school family and community work incredibly hard each day to make learning fun and engaging for our students. We greatly appreciate being recognized for our school's hard work and commitment to education. We could not have earned this award without the tremendous efforts of our students, parents, staff members and community. We love our school family so much and are so thankful to be a part of Florence One Schools.”

Michelle McBride, Florence 1 Schools Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education, said that she was excited to learn that Carver and Dewey L. Carter had been named Lighthouse schools.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment for Carver and Dewey L. Carter,” McBride said. “Both Principal Frazier and Principal Little have created loving, hard-working school communities with high expectations for their students and staff. They worked diligently during this review process and the district is excited to celebrate with them as they receive the Lighthouse status from Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence.”

“We are very excited to receive the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse recognition,” said Carver Principal Josie Little. “I am so proud of the dedication that I have seen from our students and staff over the years. We will continue to make sure that our students achieve academic excellence. I want to take a moment to thank our Carver parents. None of this would be possible without their support. Carver is truly a great place to learn and work.”