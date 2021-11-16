Casey Hancock elected Hartsville mayor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's next mayor will be Casey Hancock.

Hancock received 836 votes, or 55.07%, to defeat Justin Evans, who received 682 votes, or 44.93%, in the mayoral election held Tuesday.

Hancock said it meant a lot to be elected mayor.

"I'm very proud of the race that we ran, the work that my team has put," Hancock said outside Wild Heart Brewing Company Tuesday evening. "To run a clean, honest race tells me where Hartsville's heart is. That's what's important to me."

He said that he was trying not to let the burden of responsibility overcome his joy Tuesday. Hancock said his first actions as Hartsville mayor will be to continue listening to learn what the community needs and wants.

Evans and Hancock were the top two finishers in the primary election held on Nov. 2. Evans came in first with 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over J. D. Blue, who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%.

Hartsville's current mayor, Mel Pennington, did not seek a fourth term.

