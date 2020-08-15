Cashua Drive paving project, Edisto Drive bridge project winding down

FLORENCE, S.C. — Social media complainers will soon need to find a new topic for their derision as the majority of the work to widen South Cashua Drive will be completed next week — along with a second major road project.

"We'll be very happy about that also," said Chris Coleman, SCDOT regional engineer for Florence County.

"I know it's been an aggravation to the people who travel the road but we've moved forward as quickly as the contractor would allow us," Coleman said.

Thursday traffic was being routed around the paving operation as machines were relocated and dump trucks lined up to deliver their load of asphalt.

"Right now the paving contractor is doing the final surfacing on the main line of Cashua," Coleman said. "We hope to have from Second Loop to Celebration paved in its final configuration by the end of the week, which is tomorrow, but it'll probably go into Saturday."

"The way things are going it'll probably be the first part of next week also," Coleman said as a thunderstorm rolled through Florence early Thursday afternoon.

The road project started in the summer of 2011 with public hearings on the scope and impact of the plan and was to have been completed by October of last year.