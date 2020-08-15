Cashua Drive paving project, Edisto Drive bridge project winding down

FLORENCE, S.C. — Social media complainers will soon need to find a new topic for their derision as the majority of the work to widen South Cashua Drive will be completed next week — along with a second major road project.
"We'll be very happy about that also," said Chris Coleman, SCDOT regional engineer for Florence County.
"I know it's been an aggravation to the people who travel the road but we've moved forward as quickly as the contractor would allow us," Coleman said.
Thursday traffic was being routed around the paving operation as machines were relocated and dump trucks lined up to deliver their load of asphalt.
"Right now the paving contractor is doing the final surfacing on the main line of Cashua," Coleman said. "We hope to have from Second Loop to Celebration paved in its final configuration by the end of the week, which is tomorrow, but it'll probably go into Saturday."
"The way things are going it'll probably be the first part of next week also," Coleman said as a thunderstorm rolled through Florence early Thursday afternoon.
The road project started in the summer of 2011 with public hearings on the scope and impact of the plan and was to have been completed by October of last year.
"The original completion date was for October of last year," Coleman said. "We ran into delays with utilities and we also had delays with bad weather throughout the process — we had a couple of hurricanes," Coleman said.
That will leave only the section between Celebration Boulevard and Floyd Circle to be completed.
While the road will be completed, Coleman said crews still had to do the final striping of the road and some tidy up type work around the sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Also set to be completed next week is the Edisto Drive bridge replacement over Jeffries Creek.
Coleman said the road could be reopened as soon as Monday — in plenty of time for school bus traffic when Florence One Schools resume next month.
The bridge replacement project was specially planned and engineered to happen quickly over the summer so that it didn't interfere with school bus traffic.
While no marked detour was put in place, local traffic detoured by the Florence Country Club to cross Jeffries Creek and get back to Edisto Drive.
When the final bits of Cashua Drive are wrapped up that will just leave one major road project going in Florence County — the widening of Alligator Road from South Irby Street to U.S. 76.
Coleman said the initial goal was to complete the first phase of the Alligator Road project and then to jump in to subsequent phases.
When completed the road will be four-lanes from US 52 to Knollwood Drive and then three lanes from there to US 76 near Timmonsville.
That, he said, will be the last big project in Florence County for a while.
"All I foresee coming are safety improvements and maybe a few tweaks at troublesome intersections," Coleman said.
One of the next not-so-big projects on the horizon will be the paving of U.S. 52 from where it becomes Church Street in Florence out to the county line at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
That, Coleman said, will take place at night so as to not disrupt traffic too much.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
