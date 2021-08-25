Cat 5 Band still scheduled to take Florence After Five stage Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – As of Wednesday afternoon, Cat 5 Band is scheduled to take the Florence After Five stage at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hannah Davis, director of downtown development for the city of Florence, said she was cautiously optimistic that the concert series held on the last Friday of the month in the 100 block of South Dargan Street would be able to continue Friday.

She said her optimism derived from the fact that the event was outdoors, that the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained in the teens and that no special meetings of the Florence City Council have yet been called to halt the event.

Davis added that digital signage on display at the event would encourage attendees to maintain social distancing and wear their face masks even if the person is vaccinated.

The band is expected to take the stage at around 6 p.m. Cat 5 Band includes members that have played in bands that have taken the stage after Florence After Five before including Jerry Thomas West (Band of Oz) and Tim Sidden (Hip Pocket).

Two other members of the band previously played with Jim Quick and the Coastline. That band previously performed at a Hartsville event in 2014.