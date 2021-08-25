 Skip to main content
Cat 5 Band still scheduled to take Florence After Five stage Friday
FLORENCE, S.C. – As of Wednesday afternoon, Cat 5 Band is scheduled to take the Florence After Five stage at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hannah Davis, director of downtown development for the city of Florence, said she was cautiously optimistic that the concert series held on the last Friday of the month in the 100 block of South Dargan Street would be able to continue Friday.

She said her optimism derived from the fact that the event was outdoors, that the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained in the teens and that no special meetings of the Florence City Council have yet been called to halt the event.

Davis added that digital signage on display at the event would encourage attendees to maintain social distancing and wear their face masks even if the person is vaccinated.

The band is expected to take the stage at around 6 p.m. Cat 5 Band includes members that have played in bands that have taken the stage after Florence After Five before including Jerry Thomas West (Band of Oz) and Tim Sidden (Hip Pocket).

Two other members of the band previously played with Jim Quick and the Coastline. That band previously performed at a Hartsville event in 2014.

Davis added that the details of a vaccination clinic are still being worked out as of Wednesday afternoon.

The other bands scheduled to perform in 2021 are the Embers (Sept. 24) and Chocolate Chip and Co (Oct. 27).

Food and beverages are available at the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Just look for the big ticket flag. Tickets are $1 each. Both cash and cards are accepted.

Restrooms are located in the James Allen Plaza.

Event parking is available in the free parking garage located at 150 S. Irby St. and along West Evans Street and North Dargan Street, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot or the BTC Building parking lot.

Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence.

2021 is the 12th year since the concert series began.

