Caulder named new commander for SCHP Troop Five
Caulder named new commander for SCHP Troop Five

Gregory M. Caulder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that a new commander has been named for South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop Five following the retirement of Capt. Jo-Nathan Nell.

Troop Five Lt. Gregory M. Caulder is being promoted to the rank of Captain, effective September 17, to lead Troop Five, which includes Horry, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.

“Capt. Nell is a highly respected leader who has passionately served the Troop Five community, building bridges between the police and the communities we serve in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas” said Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. “As we make this transition in leadership, we are so pleased to have a Highway Patrol veteran like Capt. Caulder who has devoted his entire career to the Troop Five area. Capt. Caulder is highly motivated to continue the focus on collision and fatality reduction in this heavily traveled area of the state.”

Nell has served as the area commander for the past 11 years and has been with the Highway Patrol for a total of 35 years. Caulder began his 30-year career with the Highway Patrol in Georgetown County and has been a lieutenant in Troop Five for the past 12 years.

Caulder and his wife, Tina, have one son, who works at SLED, and they reside in Georgetown. He is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command of Northwestern University. He has been a member of the SCHP Drug Interdiction Team and Civil Emergency Response Team.

