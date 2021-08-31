Cease Fire USA encourages prayer to reclaim communities from violence

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence organization working to stop the gun violence plaguing South Carolina's Magic City held its latest event Tuesday morning.

Cease Fire USA, an organization affiliated with the Kingdom Living Temple and its community development corporation, held a news conference to encourage people to pray rather than engage in gun violence and by so doing, to reclaim the community from gun violence.

Among the speakers at the news conference were S.C. Rep. Robert Williams, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes.

Williams said residents of the Pee Dee have been living in a community where gun violence has been on a rapid rise.

"For the last three or four months, we've been having a thrash of gun violence," Williams said. "Folks are using guns as weapons. When I was in the military, that's what we trained to do, but I don't see the need for folks to resolve their issues on the streets here in Florence or in the surrounding areas."

He asked the community to work together to stop the gun violence in the communities.