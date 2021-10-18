Cease Fire USA to hold rally Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – An anti-violence rally will be held Saturday in north Florence.
Cease Fire USA, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation, the Florence Democracy Center and Nubian Brothers will host a reclaiming our communities, stop killing your own rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the plaza located in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue.
The rally is the second such rally to be held by Cease Fire USA. The first was held this summer in Darlington. The organization also held a back to school bash in the same location as Saturday's rally.
For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.