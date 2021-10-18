 Skip to main content
Cease Fire USA to hold rally Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. – An anti-violence rally will be held Saturday in north Florence.

Cease Fire USA, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation, the Florence Democracy Center and Nubian Brothers will host a reclaiming our communities, stop killing your own rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the plaza located in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue.

The rally is the second such rally to be held by Cease Fire USA. The first was held this summer in Darlington. The organization also held a back to school bash in the same location as Saturday's rally. 

For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.

