FLORENCE, S.C. -- Residents and staff at the Pee Dee Center Friday morning celebrated a hero and villains-themed May Fest to mark spring and otherwise get out and have some fun.

From huge bowling games -- think 2-foot tall inflatable bowling pins -- to checkers, the festival occupied most of a field on the west side of the center. Between the games and the tents, smoke wafted from grills and Mario's Smokehouse set up a buffet line.

"We do this every year. It's a great for the staff, consumers and family members to get together and celebrate life," said Shermece Norman, recreation specialist. "They get all kinds of fun snacks, prizes, cotton candy machine, snow cone machine -- they have all kinds of activities going on and of course, everyone gets a goody bag."

Some of the dorms brought games where participants can win prizes while others focused on quieter activities -- like bubbles, face painting and manicures.

"It's a great way to kick spring off," Norman said.

Come fall the center will have a homecoming celebration and elect a Mr. and Mrs. Pee Dee.