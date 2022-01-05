Celebration Boulevard could be getting more townhomes

FLORENCE, S.C. – More townhomes could be coming to Celebration Boulevard.

On the agenda for next week's meeting of the Florence Planning Commission is the approval of a sketch plan for seven townhomes to be located on a vacant lot between Bojangles and the Edward Jones office.

The plan calls for the front doors of the homes to face Celebration Boulevard.

The information provided to the Planning Commission does not indicate how many bedrooms the townhomes will have. However, a drawing of the townhomes indicates that they will be two stories tall and will have concrete parking in front of the units.

In 2020, the Planning Commission approved sketch plans for the construction of two townhome developments: an 8-unit building to be located near where Festival Lane turns toward its intersection with Celebration Boulevard and two six-unit townhome buildings behind the Fire It Up building.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is the election of chairman and vice chairman of the commission, a request to amend the city's zoning code regarding donation bins and a request to rezone a property on Norfolk Street that would allow for a multifamily home.