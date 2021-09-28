 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central United Methodist to host artist showcase Wednesday
0 Comments

Central United Methodist to host artist showcase Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Central United Methodist Church has created a new event to celebrate its 150th anniversary. 

The church recently announced that it will hold its first artist showcase event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at its 167 S. Irby St. location.  

The showcase is designed to celebrate the talent of artists who attend the church. Some of the work will be for display only, while many others will be offered for sale with proceeds going to the artist who sells the work. 

An optional dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m.

People wishing to attend can register for the optional dinner at centralmethodist.net or by calling the church office at 843-662-3218. Adult dinners are $6 and kids dinners are $3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert