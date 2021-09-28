Central United Methodist to host artist showcase Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Central United Methodist Church has created a new event to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The church recently announced that it will hold its first artist showcase event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at its 167 S. Irby St. location.

The showcase is designed to celebrate the talent of artists who attend the church. Some of the work will be for display only, while many others will be offered for sale with proceeds going to the artist who sells the work.

An optional dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m.

People wishing to attend can register for the optional dinner at centralmethodist.net or by calling the church office at 843-662-3218. Adult dinners are $6 and kids dinners are $3.

