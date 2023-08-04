FLORENCE, S.C. - As plans are underway for the 2023 Pee Dee Heart Walk, Don Bockoven, chief executive officer of Darling Fibers at Darlington Green, formally known as Fiber Industries, has been named chair of this year’s community-wide campaign.

The Heart Walk is the signature fundraising event hosted by the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.

“Don exemplifies true leadership and commitment as a previous board member for the Pee Dee Heart Walk,” said Crystal Kirkland, executive director of the Midlands American Heart Association. “His personal connection to heart health and devotion to this cause makes him the ideal person to head our Heart Walk campaign. As a trusted member of this community, he understands the impact the mission and work of the American Heart Association can have on every person who lives in this area.”

Bockoven joined Darling Fibers in 2019, after serving as the President and CEO of Leigh Fibers. He recently served as the chair for the S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership and on the advisory committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. He is currently the vice chair of the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Advisory Board through the U.S. Department of Commerce and chair of the Darlington County Economic Development Progress Board.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the 2023 Pee Dee Heart Walk,” said Bockoven. “Everyone is affected by heart disease and stroke, including myself and my family. This is one way for me to give back and make an impact in our community. Through the Heart Walk, we’re inspiring our Darling Fibers team to share WHY they walk while motivating them to take charge of their health and foster real change in our local community.”

The PeeDee Heart walk is scheduled for Oct. 28, and funds raised from the walk support the American Heart Association’s work to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Visit www.peedeeheartwalk.com to learn more or sign up to participate.