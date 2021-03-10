Cezar McKnight files bill to stop minor sex changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Rep. Cezar McKnight is looking to stop medical procedures or the administration of medication that would alter a minor's sex or delay puberty.

McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County and a small portion of Clarendon County in the South Carolina House of Representatives, filed the South Carolina Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act during Tuesday's session of the House.

“It is my hope that South Carolina can protect children by signing this bill into law," McKnight said. "The decision to transition from one gender to another is serious, and — like so many other serious decisions — should only be made by adults, not children.”

The bill would also provide criminal penalties for adults found guilty of performing surgeries or supplying medications to minors in violation.

It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee of the House.

The bill seems to have at least some bipartisan support in the General Assembly: other sponsors or co-sponsors include Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith.

