Chad Connelly to address Florence County Republicans
FLORENCE, S.C. — A familiar face will address the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday.

Chad Connelly is expected to speak at the Florence County Republican meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Florence Fire Department annex building at 3379 Pine Needles Road. 

From July 2013 through the 2016 elections, Connelly traveled to 42 states and spoke to more than 82,000 pastors, priests and other faith leaders about the importance of their involvement in the public arena.

Connelly resigned in the fall of 2017 to go back to run his own ministry organization, Faith Wins. The organization is dedicated to educating and mobilizing pastors and faith leaders to become involved in the public arena and insure that their congregations vote with biblical values in mind.

Connelly, a native South Carolinian, is a former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party. He also ran in the 2016 Republican primary for a 2017 special election the state’s Fifth Congressional District, coming in fourth. The election was later won by fellow Republican Ralph Norman. The Fifth Congressional District includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Connelly also addressed the Republicans in April 2020 and in March 2019. 

Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the indoor/outdoor event. 

Masks and social distancing will be enforced. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

