Chamber accepting applications for Emerging Leaders Summer Business Institute

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2021 Emerging Leaders Summer Business Institute.

This five-session summer program is designed to identify, develop and empower local “Emerging Leaders.”

Specifically, this program can be helpful for minority professionals, small business owners and innovative professionals poised to move on to the next level of community and business leadership.

Some sessions will be socially distance and/or online due to COVID-19.

The chamber is seeking individuals or company representatives who want to be more actively engaged in the Greater Florence community through unique leadership practices and experiences. Attendees will gain valuable opportunities to expand their sphere of influence and professional contacts.

Program strategies include: professional and personal leadership development and civic engagement, extensive networking with a diverse group of your peers, and discovering your strengths and learning how to apply them as a leader in your business and/or community.

Program dates: