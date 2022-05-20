 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamber Business After Hours is held at Armstrong Wealth

FLORENCE – Armstrong Wealth Management, located at 1807 W. Evans St. in Florence, hosted the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday night to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Reginald A.T. “Regi” Armstrong, is president; his Client Wealth Manger/partners, Lee Carter III and Matthew “Matt” Ridenhour.

Armstrong said they have been helping people reach their financial goals, sometimes sooner than expected, and to be able to retire and stay retired for 25 years.

There are eight members of their team.

Thursday was a day for saying thank you to their clients and the community/

Chamber members and their guests attended the Business After Hours..

An open house was held during regular business hours for clients and potential clients to come by.

