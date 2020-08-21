Chamber holds Emerging Leaders Summer Institute graduation ceremony

“It was a wonderful experience meeting people,” she said. “I’d like to continue my friendship with them personally and businesswise.”

Miles said she learned a lot this summer about businesses in the area and what they do.

“We had an all-day exercise on working with people with different personalities,” she said.

Miles said she learned ways to incorporate people of varying personalities together as workable team.

“We learned that it is okay to be different,” she said.

“It was really, really good,” said Rouse.

She said they learned about different programs available in Florence County and the surrounding area. One of those was the Francis Marion University’s Kelley Center for Economic Development, which helps with economic growth of the Pee Dee Region through business incubation, small business outreach, and other initiatives.

Rouse said they learned how to connect and network with businesses and organizations in the community.

“I also had a chance to talk about the Durant Center where I work with the Pee Dee Coalition,” Rouse said.