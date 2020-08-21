Chamber holds Emerging Leaders Summer Institute graduation ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leaders Summer Institute’s 5th annual graduation ceremony was Thursday night at the chamber.
Wearing masks and social distancing, the class received plaques for completing the course.
“For the first time, the six-session class was completely virtual due to COVID-19, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Participants still had an opportunity to virtually meet a number of local business, nonprofit and leaders from the city and county.”
Echols said the Emerging Leaders Summer Institute is a program designed to generate professional training and development, mentorship, community engagement and recruitment opportunities. The purpose is to identify, develop, mentor, and empower “Emerging Leaders”, specifically minorities, small business owners and innovative professionals poised to move into the next level of community and business leadership, he said.
The 2020 Emerging Leaders Summer Institute participants are: Joseph Johnson – McLeod Health; Lenora Lefew - Harvest Hope Food Bank; Sandy Miles – Pee Dee Coalition; Julius Oyekan – Florence-Darlington Technical College; Tawanda Rouse – Pee Dee Coalition; and Wanda Vereen – House of Hope.
Miles, director of operations and human resources at the Pee Dee Coalition, said she had a wonderful time being part of the class.
“It was a wonderful experience meeting people,” she said. “I’d like to continue my friendship with them personally and businesswise.”
Miles said she learned a lot this summer about businesses in the area and what they do.
“We had an all-day exercise on working with people with different personalities,” she said.
Miles said she learned ways to incorporate people of varying personalities together as workable team.
“We learned that it is okay to be different,” she said.
“It was really, really good,” said Rouse.
She said they learned about different programs available in Florence County and the surrounding area. One of those was the Francis Marion University’s Kelley Center for Economic Development, which helps with economic growth of the Pee Dee Region through business incubation, small business outreach, and other initiatives.
Rouse said they learned how to connect and network with businesses and organizations in the community.
“I also had a chance to talk about the Durant Center where I work with the Pee Dee Coalition,” Rouse said.
Lefew said the program brought together a lot of resources in one place from economic development to law enforcement.
“We were the first Zoom class, and we had to get use to a new way of coming together,” Lefew said. “Normally they would go to the individual places.”
Lefew said she learned a lot and would recommend the program, especially to people who are new to Florence or work in the community but are not familiar with what Florence County has to offer.
For more information about the Emerging Leaders Summer Institute, contact Les Echols at 843- 665-0515.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.