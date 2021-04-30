Chamber holds first Business After Hours since COVID-19 restrictions

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours since the COVID-19 pandemic restricted large gatherings was held on Thursday night at Victors in downtown Florence and was hosted by Notch 8 Catering.

“It’s a good crowd,” said Jay Lavrinc, director of membership relations with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Jayne L. Murray, director of catering, and her crew at Notch 8 prepared samples of their catering menu for the chamber members.

On the menu was a taco bar, fried chicken with all the trimmings, and a sample of the Notch 8 Full Throttle Box Lunch, consisting of sandwich or wrap, pickle, cookie, fruit and choice of two sides. Chicken salad and pimento sandwiches, barbecue, slider biscuits, scones and an array of desserts rounded out the buffet.

The catering service offers budget-minded menus for breakfast, box lunches, and large social gatherings.

Business After Hours is a chamber function at which hosting businesses can showcase what they do, and it provides networking opportunities for its members. It is one of many events sponsored by the chamber.

For more information about Business After Hours, contact Lavrinc at the chamber or email him at jlavrinc@flochamber.com.