Chamber hosts Administrative Professional Day luncheon on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Administrative Professional Day Luncheon started with an expo where guests learned about participating businesses’ services, were treated to token gifts and even had their photos taken.

The event was held Wednesday at the Florence Center.

Nearly 235 people attend the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Mike Miller, the president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said he was very excited to be able to pull off the event this year.

“We are not back to normal, but this is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Miller said this should be “appreciation day” for all that these folks have done this.

Guest speaker Gina Trimarco said she wanted to give a motivational and uplifting speech, because that is what everyone needs. Her topic was “Oh Yes She Did” but is really “Oh Yes She Can.”

Trimarco said she got into speaking through her background in performance and improv.