Chamber hosts Administrative Professional Day luncheon on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Administrative Professional Day Luncheon started with an expo where guests learned about participating businesses’ services, were treated to token gifts and even had their photos taken.
The event was held Wednesday at the Florence Center.
Nearly 235 people attend the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Mike Miller, the president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said he was very excited to be able to pull off the event this year.
“We are not back to normal, but this is a step in the right direction,” he said.
Miller said this should be “appreciation day” for all that these folks have done this.
Guest speaker Gina Trimarco said she wanted to give a motivational and uplifting speech, because that is what everyone needs. Her topic was “Oh Yes She Did” but is really “Oh Yes She Can.”
Trimarco said she got into speaking through her background in performance and improv.
Originally from Chicago, Trimarco has lived in South Carolina since 2007. She is a senior master sales trainer, master improv trainer and leadership strategist at Sales Gravy, where she helps organizations “rehumanize relationships through improvised intelligence.”
She has dedicated her career to helping people become more agile communicators through the power of improv and has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, business operations and people management.
She is the founder of the Carolina Improv Company (Improv Comedy Theater and Schools) and Pivot10 Results, both in Myrtle Beach. She also co-hosts “Women Your Mother Warned You About,” a podcast for women blending business and life.
She told the guests to appreciate themselves, to pat themselves on the back, take a bow and clap.
She said acceptance without judgment is what they need to practice. She said listen to what people have to say, hear them and pay attention.