Chamber kicks off Small Business Week

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ushered in National Small Business Week on Tuesday with a meet and greet at the chamber, the signing of a proclamation by the mayor declaring May 1 through May 7 at Florence Small Business Week, and a roundtable discussion

As the group gathered outside in the James Allen Plaza, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin read a proclamation from the city of Florence which stated … “Whereas, Florence supports and joins in the national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best – grow their business, create jobs and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today. Now, Therefore, I, Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of Florence do, hereby proclaim May 1 through May 7, 2022, as Florence Small Business Week.”

Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise, addressed the small business owners and expressed their gratitude to those businesses for their contribution to the community and to the chamber.

Echols said President John F. Kennedy proclaimed National Small Business Week in 1963 to honor top entrepreneurs and the practice has been continued ever since to highlight small businesses.

He said the chamber wants small business owners to know the chamber is behind them and supports them.

There are about 440,000 small businesses in South Carolina that employ more than 800,000 workers.

Echols said there are about 32.5 million small businesses in the United States, and they represent about 99 percent of all businesses in the United States.

Miller said small businesses have a major impact on the economy of this state and this community.

The pandemic hit small businesses hard and now they have to deal with inflation and supply chain issues, he said.

Miller said small business owners are more than employers.

He said they sit on the boards of charities and civic organization and volunteer for community causes. They are the major sponsors of community athletics. They are the people in our churches, our supermarkets and shopping in the stores of fellow businesses.

Small business owner Starlee Alexander of State Farm was invited to speak. She said being an entrepreneur is something they all have aspired to be.

She said when she was a senior in high school and people kept asking her what she wanted to do after graduation her reply was always that she wanted to own a business. For 37 years, she has been the successful owner of a State Farm agency. She is a previous chamber Small Business Person of the Year.

Alexander encouraged other business owners to work hard and be successful.

“Let’s support one another,” she said.

Dianna Murphy-Eaddy, CEO/publisher of Diversity Works, published by DMM Advertising and Marketing, this year’s Small Business Person of the Year, said it takes dedication and hard work to be an entrepreneur.

To have a successful business, Murphy Eaddy said you have to be willing to do the work to grow your business, you have to communicate, network.

Myers Ervin said mom and pop stores are the lifeline of the community.

“We salute you,” she said. “And we are thankful for you every day.”

A Small and Minority Business Roundtable was held immediately after the press conference, which gave small businesses a chance to hear about beneficial resources available from Florence Economic Development and Kelley Center for Entrepreneurship.

