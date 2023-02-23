FLORENCE, S.C. — The 11th Edition of the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival will take place Feb. 28-March 3 in the Black Box Theatre at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

This year’s program will have three recitals featuring internationally acclaimed artists including violinist Hye-Jin Kim. The festival will also include a masterclass for FMU’s Jazz Combo with jazz pianist and composer Stephen Anderson.

"We're going to start with the violin and piano recital on Tuesday the 28th," said Dr. Paolo Andre Gualdi, artistic director of the festival. Gualdi and Kim on violin will perform music by Schumann, Franck, Sarasate and Korsakov starting at 7:30 p.m. "A jazz quartet on Wednesday and a classical piano quartet on Friday."

The South Carolina Chamber Music Festival was created over a decade ago by FMU associate professor of music and piano virtuoso Gualdi.

“This year’s festival includes a fantastic lineup of internationally-acclaimed artists,” Gualdi said. “It is so special and exciting to host musicians of such a high caliber at our university.”

Jazz is a natural for classical music events since the choice in instruments is frequently the same as are used in chamber music performances, Gualdi said.

"It's acoustical instruments and I think it's such a big part of the music world. It has jumped the fence into the classical world," Gualdi said.

This year's jazz performance will feature the Stephen Anderson Jazz Quartet.

The festival will close out Friday with a string trio plus piano performance.

"We're going to end the festival on a piece by Johanes Brahams which sounds like an orchestra. It's a huge, it developed into a stand-alone musical event. It's very symphonic writing, it sounds like an orchestra for sure," Gualdi said.

Gauldi will play piano Monday and Friday but will sit back and enjoy as a spectator Wednesday night's performance.

As it has in years past, the festival will take place in the performing arts center's Black Box Theatre.

"The Back Box is the ideal space for chamber music. It fills up the room and people see the music happening right under their nose. The audience is really close to the action," Gualdi said.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and are available at the FMU PAC Ticket Office at 201 S. Dargan St., Monday through Friday, noon – 5 p.m., or by calling 843-661-4444. FMU students, faculty, and staff are admitted at no charge upon showing an FMU ID.