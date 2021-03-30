Chamber’s Administrative Appreciation Day Luncheon is April 21

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber’s Administrative Appreciation Day Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at the Florence Center. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served starting at noon.

Twenty fun vendor exhibitors will share their wares and small gifts for the attendees. The program will also be full of great door prizes and giveaways.

This luncheon is a great opportunity for area businesses and agencies to reward their staff with a wonderful lunch, while hearing an amusing message from, Gina Trimarco, founder of Carolina Improv Company. Her topic will be, “Oh Yes You Did!”

Trimarco is the founder and owner of Carolina Improv Company in Myrtle Beach, overseeing all aspects of the company, including teaching adult classes, facilitating corporate training programs and directing/producing improv shows. Originally from Chicago, Trunarci earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications from DePaul University. While in college she studied improvisational theatre at Chicago’s famed Second City Conservatory and Player’s Workshop of the Second City.