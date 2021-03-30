Chamber’s Administrative Appreciation Day Luncheon is April 21

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber’s Administrative Appreciation Day Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at the Florence Center. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served starting at noon.
Twenty fun vendor exhibitors will share their wares and small gifts for the attendees. The program will also be full of great door prizes and giveaways.
This luncheon is a great opportunity for area businesses and agencies to reward their staff with a wonderful lunch, while hearing an amusing message from, Gina Trimarco, founder of Carolina Improv Company. Her topic will be, “Oh Yes You Did!”
Trimarco is the founder and owner of Carolina Improv Company in Myrtle Beach, overseeing all aspects of the company, including teaching adult classes, facilitating corporate training programs and directing/producing improv shows. Originally from Chicago, Trunarci earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications from DePaul University. While in college she studied improvisational theatre at Chicago’s famed Second City Conservatory and Player’s Workshop of the Second City.
The Administrative Day Luncheon has been a favorite with area businesses to honor their administrative staffers by treating them to an extended lunch event and an entertaining program in recognition of their contributions throughout the year, said Michael Miller, Florence Chamber president. He said given this past year in dealing with the pandemic, the administrative employees deserve to be recognized.
“This is a great opportunity for those that really keep our businesses and programs running smoothly—particularly this year—to hear an entertaining speaker, enjoy a wonderful lunch and share in a variety of giveaways,” he said. “It’s going to be an enjoyable event.”
Les Echols, Chamber Community and Minority Enterprise, and Jay Lavrinc, Director of Membership Relations, will again dish out the entertaining quips and quotes while announcing winners of nearly 100 gifts to the luncheon crowd.
The event will be held in accordance with state health and safety guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. Seating is also spaced to enhance safety of the guests.
There will be 20 business vendors available prior to the luncheon sharing giveaways and displaying products and services. Tickets are $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Reserved tables are also available. Register online at flochamber.com or call 843-665-0515.