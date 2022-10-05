Chamber’s Fall 2022 Legislative Breakfast to feature three speakers

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Legislative Breakfast is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4. There will be three guest speakers at this year’s breakfast session at Florence Center.

South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall will be updating those attending on the status of the state road system throughout South Carolina and whether any new projects are expected here in the Pee Dee region.

Jason Springs of the Florence County Council will provide an update on Florence County, and City Councilman Chaquez McCall will update attendees on city of Florence topics.

“We are delighted to have these representatives address our business community,” said Florence Chamber President Michael Miller. “We know the breakfast sessions always make for informative programming and look forward to hearing the messages.”

The Legislative Breakfast sessions are held twice a year. The program has varied in format, but always has been focused on community needs, legislative issues, or a local government update theme.

Individual tickets for the breakfast are available for $25 and special reserved tables of 8 for $225.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:50 a.m.

Contact the chamber at 843-665-0515, or click here for ticket information https://www.flochamber.com/event/2022-fall-legislative-breakfast/.