 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chamber’s Membership Luncheon remains scheduled for Sept. 9
0 Comments
top story

Chamber’s Membership Luncheon remains scheduled for Sept. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Beasley

Former S.C. Gov. David Beasley (left) was the keynote speaker at the Florence Chambers Membership Luncheon in August of 2018, which saw a sellout crowd of more than 500 attendees at the Florence Center.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Seating for the Greater Florence Chamber’s Membership Luncheon, featuring former S.C. Gov. David Beasley as the guest speaker, is nearing a sellout.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Florence Center, will be limited to 430 attendees, and only a few seats are left for those wanting to register.

Beasley is the executive director of the World Food Program, which won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The program is sponsored each year by area financial institutions.

The Business Person of the Year award will also be presented during the Membership Luncheon program. The chamber’s Business Person of the Year is sponsored each year by Wells Fargo.

The community event is open to chamber members and area businesses. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon.

You can register at flochamber.com/event/2021-annual-membership-luncheon/ or by calling 843-665-0515.

The chamber says it strongly suggests those attending use face coverings while not seated and eating.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman gets jail for claiming virus and spitting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series
Local News

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Scott's Bar-B-Que will be the featured in a South Carolina Educational Television series. South Carolina Educational Television announced Monday that the first episode of the third season of its Facebook series, Backroad Bites, would feature The Scott's BBQ also known as Scott's Bar-B-Que. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert