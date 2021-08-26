Chamber’s Membership Luncheon remains scheduled for Sept. 9

FLORENCE, S.C. – Seating for the Greater Florence Chamber’s Membership Luncheon, featuring former S.C. Gov. David Beasley as the guest speaker, is nearing a sellout.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Florence Center, will be limited to 430 attendees, and only a few seats are left for those wanting to register.

Beasley is the executive director of the World Food Program, which won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The program is sponsored each year by area financial institutions.

The Business Person of the Year award will also be presented during the Membership Luncheon program. The chamber’s Business Person of the Year is sponsored each year by Wells Fargo.

The community event is open to chamber members and area businesses. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon.

You can register at flochamber.com/event/2021-annual-membership-luncheon/ or by calling 843-665-0515.

The chamber says it strongly suggests those attending use face coverings while not seated and eating.