Chamber to hold annual Community Outlook luncheon on Aug. 27

“We don’t want to push the community any more than they are ready for,” Miller said.

He said this will be the first indoor event since March for the Florence Center.

“We are super excited to be able to hold an event inside with people,” said Paul Beard, Florence Center General Manager.

He said they have held graduation exercises this summer and a carnival outside, but this will be the first inside event since the coronavirus hit.

He said the chamber does a great job putting an event together and has worked diligently with his staff to put together a safe plan for hosting this event.

Beard said temperatures will be taken and masks required at the door, as well as other precautions.

Safety measures have been put in place for serving the meal such as no salt and pepper shakers on the table, no bread basket or tea pitcher, Beard said. Items will be placed at each individual setting. He said tables will be placed six feet apart in the ballroom, which would normally hold 600 people.

Beard said the summer has been “absolutely depressing." He said he has been in the entertainment business all of his life, and he is 65 years old and never fathomed anything like this.